SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Public Works says New Sulphur Springs Road will be closed just east of Jasper Hollow due to a large sink hole.

The city says the sink hole was caused by a collapsed storm pipe and a SAWS representative was on site Wednesday evening.

Crews will be on site working to reopen the road by Friday at 5 p.m. and a detour has been established until then, according to a San Antonio Public Works post.