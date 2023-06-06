Single bullet wounds two men in shooting on west side early Tuesday, police say

The two men were walking through an apartment complex when a gunman exited an apartment and fired off the single shot, hitting both men in the leg.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are still searching for the suspect who fired his weapon once, but ended up wounding two victims with that single bullet overnight.

Police and firefighters responded around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Westward Drive near Highway 90 on the west side of San Antonio for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two men, one in his 30s and the other man in his 40s, both with single gunshots to the upper thigh. The pair had been hit by the same bullet.

The two men told police they had been walking through the apartment buildings on their way to check on a woman when someone exited an apartment and confronted them. Things got heated and the suspect fired his weapon once, hitting both men with the single bullet.

The bullet hit the first victim in the thigh, and went through his leg and hit the second man's thigh as well.

Both of the victims were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the suspect, who had run off following the shooting.

Police also say the victims' story is not adding up because they are not saying exactly what happened, won't describe the suspect or say which unit he emerged from.

The alleged suspect is still on the run and police have no description.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.