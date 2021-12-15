Singing is good for your health, Baptist Health says

You can fa la la la la your way into better health by singing, the Baptist Health System says.

SAN ANTONIO — Chaplains at Baptist Health say caroling is good for your health. They say singing in groups can reduce stress and boost your mood.

There's also other benefits that singing can do to your health, according to Healthline:

Relieve stress

Stimulate the immune response

Increase pain threshold

May improve snoring

Improves lung function

Develops a sense of belonging and connection

Enhances memory in people with dementia

Helps with grief

Improves mental health and mood

Helps improve speaking abilities