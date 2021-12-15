Singing is good for your health, Baptist Health says

SAN ANTONIO — Chaplains at Baptist Health say caroling is good for your health. They say singing in groups can reduce stress and boost your mood.
There's also other benefits that singing can do to your health, according to Healthline:
- Relieve stress
- Stimulate the immune response
- Increase pain threshold
- May improve snoring
- Improves lung function
- Develops a sense of belonging and connection
- Enhances memory in people with dementia
- Helps with grief
- Improves mental health and mood
- Helps improve speaking abilities
This month they are singing at five Baptist Health hospitals.