Local News

Singing is good for your health, Baptist Health says

You can fa la la la la your way into better health by singing, the Baptist Health System says.

SAN ANTONIO — Chaplains at Baptist Health say caroling is good for your health. They say singing in groups can reduce stress and boost your mood. 

There's also other benefits that singing can do to your health, according to Healthline:

  • Relieve stress
  • Stimulate the immune response
  • Increase pain threshold
  • May improve snoring
  • Improves lung function
  • Develops a sense of belonging and connection
  • Enhances memory in people with dementia
  • Helps with grief
  • Improves mental health and mood
  • Helps improve speaking abilities

This month they are singing at five Baptist Health hospitals.

