Singer, rapper Sean Kingston coming to San Antonio

Kingston is set to perform at DZIR nightclub in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's DZIR nightclub will be the place to be in July as the popular singer and rapper Sean Kingston will be performing live.

The American-Jamaican artist will be singing and rapping all of his hits such as his hit songs "Beautiful Girls", "Fire Burning", "Take You There", and his collaboration with Justin Bieber: "Eenie Meenie."

Kingston will be performing on Friday, July 28th, 2023. Doors open at 9:00 PM.

He will be performing from the DJ Booth and you can expect a good atmosphere with drinks, music, and an up-close experience with the artist.

Sections are available to be reserved to watch him perform but they are selling fast!

DZIR is located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 W Access Rd., Unit 1201, 78249. Visit the club's website for more information. You can RSVP for the event by calling 210-267-2226.

Also coming to DZIR on August 12 is DJ, YouTuber, and model Chantel Jefferies. She released her debut single, "Wait", on May 2, 2018. It peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance-Electronic Songs chart.

You can RSVP for her event by calling 210-267-2226.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.