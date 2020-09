Mahomes along with his Chiefs teammates received their Super Bowl rings during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

While 2020 has been difficult, it has been a super year for Patrick Mahomes.

On Tuesday, the Whitehouse native

And it appears his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, will be getting her own ring.