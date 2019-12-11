SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Lan-Phuong Nguyen Vu who authorities say has a cognitive impairment.

Nguyen Vu was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the 16000 block of Champion Forest Drive in Spring, Texas.

Authorities with Harris County say she was driving a white 2006 Lexus LS 430 with Texas license plate CDM0582.

Nguyen Vu was last seen wearing a blue or black floral print shirt, black pants and glasses.

If you have any information about this missing person, contact Harris County Constable Precint 4 at (281) 376-3472