SILVER ALERT: Tyler County Sheriff's Office searching for 72-year-old man last seen on March 24

The senior citizen was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in Hemphill, TX in a Silver, 2017 Ford Edge

HEMPHILL, Texas — The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Thomas Edward Thornton, a 72-year-old man who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Thornton was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at 643 Sabine Street in Hemphill, Texas. He was in a silver 2017 Ford Edge with TX License Plate number NJJ8580.

Thorton is described as white, 5'7 and roughly 255 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a military veteran baseball cap and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.