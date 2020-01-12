x
SILVER ALERT: SAPD looking for missing 64-year old man last seen on west side

Donald Charles Pardo, who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, was last seen Monday afternoon at 4396 Callaghan Road, near loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old San Antonio man who was last seen Monday afternoon on the west side.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Donald Charles Pardo, who they say has a diagnosed cognitive impairment. He was last seen around 4:18 p.m. at 4396 Callaghan Road, near loop 410.

Police say he's 5'11" and weighs 165 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white, striped long sleeve shirt, a medical ID bracelet, and brown khakis.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, you are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.