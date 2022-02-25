Silver Alert: Police search for missing 82-year-old man last seen in Castroville

Sometime in the night, Filiberto Huerecha walked out of the facility.

CASTROVILLE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued as the Castroville Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

Filiberto Huerecha lives in the Medina Valley Health and Rehab Center on 913 US Hwy 90 East.

Sometime in the night, Filiberto walked out of the facility. He suffers from Dementia, CPD says. He is also hard of hearing and only speaks Spanish.

Huerecha is believed to be wearing a dark blue hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans. If you should see him, please contact either the Castroville Police Department at (830) 931-2222 or Medina County Dispatch at (830) 741-6150.

