Silver Alert: Police need your help finding missing 68-year-old man

Juan Valdez was last seen on August 27.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help finding a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen on August 27.

Juan Valdez was last seen in the 1700 block of W French Place near W Woodlawn Aveue around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Valdez is 5'7" tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers, according to SAPD.

If you have seen Valdez or know where he might be, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

