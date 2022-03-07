Silver Alert: 73-year-old man last seen near Fort Worth area

HURST, Texas — A Silver Alert is now active for a man that was last seen in Hurst, Texas, early Sunday morning.
Police say 73-year-old Carloes Cox was on Bellaire Drive at 2 a.m. before he went missing.
Cox is a white man that stands at 5 feet 8 inches, weighs around 120 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt over a white t-shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Hurst police say he also has an "unsteady" walk and usually carries a wooden pipe.
Anyone with any information about Carloes Cox's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 817-788-7180.
Other local news: