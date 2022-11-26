x
SILVER Alert: 83-year-old man last seen in Stephenville on Friday night

Police say Jerry Hamrick was seen on West Hyman Street driving a 2011 Toyota Highlander. The vehicle has the Texas license plate CX5Z895.
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Stephenville police are asking the public for information about a man that went missing Friday evening.

A SILVER Alert is now active to help find 83-year-old Jerry Hamrick. Police said he was last seen in the 1300 block of West Hyman Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Hamrick is a white man standing at 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He weighs around 160 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a white 2011 Toyota Highlander with the Texas license plate CX5Z895.

Anyone with information about Hamrick's whereabouts should called 911 or Stephenville police at 254-918-1273.

