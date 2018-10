SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old woman.

Police say Virginia Linley, who has been diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment, was last seen on foot Tuesday morning in Alamo Heights.

Law enforcement says that Linley's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Linley's whereabouts to contact the Alamo Heights Police Department at 210-822-3321.

