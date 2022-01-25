Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman out of Austin

Arminda Guerra was last seen Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Wagon Trail. Authorities say she has a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old woman last seen in Austin Tuesday morning.

Arminda Guerra was last seen Jan. 25 at 8:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wagon Trail in Austin. She was in a white Kia Soul with Texas License Plate 7KTNK. The Kia reportedly has front right quarter panel damage and a Dallas Cowboys start and flag decal on the right side of the back windshield.

The Austin Police Department said she was believed to be driving her car to go shopping and never returned home.

The APD said Guerra has a cognitive impairment and authorities believe her disappearance poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Guerra is described as a woman who is 5-foot and 2-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a cream-colored sweater, purple V-neck undershirt, green pants and black house slippers.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the APD at 512-974-6624.