Silver Alert discontinued for 76-year-old man last seen in Bastrop County

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Kenneth Chrane, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man has been discontinued.

He was last seen at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 8 heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 290 in a maroon 2001 Ford F250 with Texas license plate FVX5688.

Chrane is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light sweatshirt, dark blue pants and blue shoes.

Law enforcement officials had concerns for his wellbeing and safety.