Silver Alert issued for woman missing second time in less than two weeks

Joyce Clark, 75, was last seen around midnight early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman with cognitive impairment reported missing for the second time in less than two weeks.

The San Antonio Police Department says that Joyce Owens, 75, was last seen Saturday just after midnight in the 3800 block of I-35 North.

Owens is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and has black and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black shoes and carrying a black leather purse.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Owens, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

