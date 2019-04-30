SAN ANTONIO — A 94-year-old man is the subject of a Silver Alert issued Monday night.

Police in San Antonio are looking for Finis Burks, who is 6 feet tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing glasses, a striped multi-color dress shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. He also wears dentures.

The senior citizen was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in San Antonio, TX, driving a gray, 2008 Ford Escape with TX license plate 34YWY8.

Police said he has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.