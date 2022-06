Jack Wells was last seen in the 3200 block of Grosenbacher Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday DPS said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for an 89-year-old man who was last seen on the morning of June 24.

Jack Wells was last seen in the 3200 block of Grosenbacher Road around 7:30 a.m. DPS said.

Wells is described as a 5'6" male with blue eyes, white hair and weighs 150 pounds.

He drives a Gray 2014 GMC Sierra with the Texas plate of 6JWTH.