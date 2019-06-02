UPDATE: The Silver Alert was discontinued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for William Greene III from San Antonio on Wednesday.

He was last seen on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Cambray Drive in San Antonio's northwest side.

Greene is 72 years old, about 5-foot-7, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He was last seen driving a white 2017 GMC Penske Rental truck with Indiana license plate 2539873.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio police department at 210-207-7660.