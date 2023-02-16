Silver Alert issued for missing New Braunfels man with medical condition

Mark Allen Schon, 70, was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Braunfels man with a medical condition who was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Mark Allen Schon, 70, is 5'7" tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has light blue eyes and thinning hair.

He was last seen on foot wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt near Heaton Hall and Chartwell Avenue in the Castle Ridge neighborhood area, off of FM 725 and County Line Road.

He is possibly shoeless and may be wearing eyeglasses with a missing eye piece. He does not have a phone with him and is not currently carrying identification.

NBPD is utilizing the Reverse 9-1-1 system in the area of his home asking neighbors to be on the lookout for him in the area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or call the NBPD non-emergency number at (830) 221-4100.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.