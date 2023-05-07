Silver Alert issued for missing Lytle man

Juan Carrillo, 78, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday off County Road 6851 near Monarch Highway in Lytle.

LYTLE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man out of Lytle.

Juan Carrillo, 78, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday off County Road 6851 near Monarch Highway in Lytle.

Juan is 5'2" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue dress pants, black shoes and a silver watch. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.

Officials believe his disappearance may pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information, call Medina County Sheriff's Office at (830) 741-6153.

