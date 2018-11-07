The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charlynn Bell Gillespie in the Spring Branch area.

72 year old Charlynn Bell Gillespie was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00pm to go for a walk in the 100 block of Olympia in Spring Branch.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said they have a helicopter in the air searching, as well as multiple units.

She is described as a black female wearing a red Buc-ees t-shirt, black nylon jogging pants, wearing a medical boot on her right foot, and a green shoe on her left foot. Gillespie is currently taking medication for dementia.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you or someone you know has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

