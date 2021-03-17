Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man

Jose Mercado Jr. was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Knights Cross Drive on the city's north side.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Jose Mercado Jr., who authorities say has a cognitive impairment.

Mercado was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Knights Cross Drive on the city's north side.

Police said Mercado is 5’ 08” and weighs around 115 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey striped button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.