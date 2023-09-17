Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Francisco Duran was last seen in Brownsville on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Police are asking for your help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen on Saturday oin Brownsville around 10:30 p.m.

Francisco Duran, 88, is 5'10" tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt with blue jeans. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment

The Brownsville Police Department says this senior citizen was last seen driving a black 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with TX License Plate SRD9344 near 1985 N Expressway 77 in Brownsville.

Police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Francisco Duran, please call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7014.

