Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Edinburg man

Authorities later said they found his vehicle, but Garcia is still missing.

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Jose Garcia was last seen around 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Closner Boulevard.

Police said Garcia was driving a gray 1996 Dodge Neon with the Texas license plate DD7J194. Authorities later said they found his vehicle, but Garcia is still missing.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5"8 and weighs around 175 pounds.

If you have any information about this missing person, contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Jose Garcia from Edinburg, TX, on 11/26/2021, TX plate DD7J194. pic.twitter.com/Ord9tzqPU8 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 26, 2021