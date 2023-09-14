Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man from Converse

He may be driving a red 2003 Ford Expedition SUV with license plate SDL7455.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 83-year-old man last seen Saturday in Converse.

A Silver Alert was issued for Pedro Diaz. He is described as being 5'2" in height and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, suspenders and blue jeans.

He may be driving a red 2003 Ford Expedition SUV with license plate SDL7455. Police say there is a dent on the right, passenger door.

If you know anything about this missing person or his whereabouts, please call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6078.