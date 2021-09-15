Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Fort Worth

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts should contact police at 911 or 817-392-4222.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in the search for an 81-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday. Police are concerned his disappearance could pose a threat to his wellbeing and as such have issued a Silver Alert.

Charles Edward McKinney was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on the 6500 block of Jacob Court in Fort Worth, according to police. He was in a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Texas plate DDK8585 at the time.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Charles McKinney from Fort Worth, TX, on 09/15/2021, TX plate DDK8585. pic.twitter.com/PSm19xIUsW — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 16, 2021

McKinney is white, weighs around 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, per police. He has gray hair and brown eyes, along with a tattoo of a knight on his arm. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and gray shorts when he was seen last.

The 81-year-old has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, authorities said.