SAN ANTONIO — A man police say has a cognitive impairment is missing on the city's northwest side and police are asking for your help in bringing him home safely.

Police say Arthur Darien Jr, 80, was last seen just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Huntsman Road. He is described as standing 5-foot-11 with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive green shirt and khaki pants. He was driving a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with TX license plate 7RRXT.

Law enforcement officials believe this man’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio PD at 210-207-7660.

