SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing San Antonio man.

Along with TxDPS, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Scott McCabe after he was last seen driving a red 1995 Toyota with license plate number AM53795.

McCabe was described as a white male, who weighs about 210 lbs. standing 6'1" tall. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.