LEON VALLEY, Texas — The Leon Valley Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued overnight for Jose Medina. He was last seen Sunday afternoon on Canterfield Drive wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Medina is 5'10" and weighs around 250 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call police right away.

