The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Jack Ferrell, diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment, white, male, 73 years old, 5’11”, 170 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black & white shoes. He is balding and is missing his top front teeth.

The senior citizen was last seen at 3:30 PM, 6/25/18 in San Antonio, TX, on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

