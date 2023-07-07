Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old man from San Antonio

Edward Lee Chase was last spotted in a residential neighborhood east of Highway 37 in the 3400 block of Pollydale Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in finding a missing 71-year-old man from San Antonio who was last seen on July 4.

Edward Lee Chase was last spotted in a residential neighborhood east of Highway 37 in the 3400 block of Pollydale Drive.

Police say he is described as 5'10" with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey long-sleeve shirt, and white Champion slides. He had two blankets and a medical bracelet.

The man has a diagnosed medical condition and has been determined to be at risk.

If you know anything about this missing person, please call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.