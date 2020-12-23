Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old San Antonio woman

A Silver Alert was issued for Celia Gonzalez Velasco who police say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman from the San Antonio area.

She is said to be wearing a green/yellow top, khaki pants and black boots.

Police say she was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on December 23 at 200 Block Southlawn, San Antonio, TX in a Silver, 2017 Nissan Versa with TX License Plate JPZ1502.