Silver Alert discontinued for missing 69-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Authorities say the Silver Alert has been discontinued. No other information was provided.
-------
The Medina County Sheriffs Office is searching for a 69-year-old man they say has cognitive impairment.
Arthur Guzman was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on October 26 in the 6800 Block of Via Acuna Street in China Grove.
Officials say he was driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata with TX License Plate PJJ4930.
Guzman is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, earing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black work boots. He is 5’ 06” in height and weighs 165 lbs.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.