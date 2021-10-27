Silver Alert discontinued for missing 69-year-old man

Arthur Guzman was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on October 26 in the 6800 Block of Via Acuna Street in China Grove.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Authorities say the Silver Alert has been discontinued. No other information was provided.

-------

The Medina County Sheriffs Office is searching for a 69-year-old man they say has cognitive impairment.

Arthur Guzman was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on October 26 in the 6800 Block of Via Acuna Street in China Grove.

Officials say he was driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata with TX License Plate PJJ4930.

Guzman is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, earing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black work boots. He is 5’ 06” in height and weighs 165 lbs.