Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old woman

She was last seen Saturday afternoon at 2:30 in the 10400 block of Rock Cove Lane in Converse.

CONVERSE, Texas — The Converse Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen Saturday.

Valeeta Bobbitt, 66, was last seen around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Rock Cove Lane in a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate #4M81P8.

She is 5'1" tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

She has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, please call the Converse Police Department at (210) 658-2322.

