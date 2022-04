Arturo Garza, 77, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Highway 281 in San Antonio.

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued by Hollywood Park Police Monday morning for a man last seen on the north side of San Antonio.

He is described as being 5'9", weighing 197 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing glasses and a white pendant. His clothing was not known.