SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year-old Marita Hearnsberge Glazener has been found.

The Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning. Glazener was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday at 13061 US Hwy 181 South driving a blue 2014 Ford F150 with TX license plate FRV9244.

She is 5’ 03” and weighs around 128 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was previously seen wearing a baseball cap, a red, white and black shirt with a black skirt.