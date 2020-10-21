Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Robert Mohler

Anyone with information on Mohler is advised to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (512)-396-6747.

SAN ANTONIO — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find 79-year-old Robert Mohler.

A Silver Alert was issued for Mohler Wednesday afternoon.

According to the alert, Mohler was last seen around midnight in the 9100 block of FM 2001 in Kyle, Texas.

He is described as a White man, weighing 140 pounds, standing at 5'6" with blue eyes, gray hair, and a scar on his nose. Mohler was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with holes, blue denim jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

A car included on the alert is a 2005 gray Dodge Neon, license plate BRH2107. The vehicle has red stripes and a small spoiler on the trunk.