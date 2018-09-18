SAN ANTONIO — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old last seen at a shopping center on the city's South side.

According to San Antonio Police, Joe Tracy was last seen at 660 SW Military Dr. around 4 pm Monday.

Police say that Tracy has a cognitive impairment. Officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tracy is described as 6'1" with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pullover v-neck shirt.

Tracy is missing all of his teeth and has no dentures, police say.

Police say Tracy drives a silver 2005 GMC Canyon with Texas license plates, number AZ51444.

Anyone with information regarding Tracy's whereabouts is urged to call police at (210) 207-7660.

