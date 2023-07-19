Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old woman last seen on the north side

SAPD said that Olga Martinez was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 18 on the 1600 block of San Francisco Street. They said she was on foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday on the north side.

The San Antonio Police Department said that Olga Martinez was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 18 on the 1600 block of San Francisco Street. They said she was on foot, and they weren't sure what she was wearing. They described her as 5'2" with brown hair and hazel eyes, and said she has a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Martinez is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.