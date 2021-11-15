Silver alert: 92-year-old Houston man missing since Sunday, HPD says

Patrick Moore has a "cognitive impairment" and was last seen in a silver Hyundai Sonata with TX license plate PH7LCF.

HOUSTON — Houston Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man who's been missing since Sunday evening.

They say Patrick Moore was last seen around 7 p.m. at 984 South Gessner a few blocks north of Briar Forest Drive in west Houston.

He was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata with TX License Plate PH7LCF.

Moore, who has a cognitive impairment, is 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a rust collared shirt and navy blue slacks. He has an anchor tattoo on his left forearm.