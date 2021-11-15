Silver alert: 92-year-old Houston man missing since Sunday, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man who's been missing since Sunday evening.
They say Patrick Moore was last seen around 7 p.m. at 984 South Gessner a few blocks north of Briar Forest Drive in west Houston.
He was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata with TX License Plate PH7LCF.
Moore, who has a cognitive impairment, is 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a rust collared shirt and navy blue slacks. He has an anchor tattoo on his left forearm.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.