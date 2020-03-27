SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find senior James Estrada.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Estrada, 79, who has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 in the 3500 block of Bunyan Street. Estrada was reported to have been driving a white 2006 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate DV43457.

Estrada has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light khaki pants.

It is believed by law enforcement officials that Estrada's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Estrada's whereabouts is advised to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.