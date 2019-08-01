UPDATE: The Silver Alert was discontinued as of 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Original story is below:

Larry Alan Nelson is driving a silver Chevy Silverado 1500 four-door with Texas plate JSX3544. He went missing from San Antonio on Monday.

Nelson is 70 years old and is described as standing 6-foot-2, 180 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a navy long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.