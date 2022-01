A Silver Alert said that Manuel Alvarado Jr. was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, grey and blue checkered pajama pants, and brown shoes, carrying a cane.

HELOTES, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old man who was last seen in Helotes on Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert said that Manuel Alvarado Jr. was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, grey and blue checkered pajama pants, and brown shoes, carrying a cane in the 11100 block of Geneva Ford at 3:27 p.m.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Manuel Alvarado Jr. from San Antonio, TX, on 01/17/2022 pic.twitter.com/VvHp2Y2P6a — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) January 18, 2022