SAN ANTONIO — Update: Rudolfo Garcia was found around 1 p.m. Thursday; a Silver Alert for the 72-year-old has been discontinued.

Original story:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a local Silver Alert for a missing San Antonio man.

72-year-old Rudolfo Fuentes Garcia was last seen on the morning of August 15 in the 400 block of Sunglo Dr. in far west San Antonio

Texas DPS says Garcia was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red, white, and blue shorts. Garcia has gray hair and brown eyes and is listed at 5'7" and weighing 120 pounds.

Garcia's vehicle is a gold 2000 GMC Safari with TX license plate number LRD 8674.

Police are asking anyone with info on Garcia's whereabouts to report to the San Antonio Police Department by calling (210) 207-7660.

