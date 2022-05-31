Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man last seen Tuesday evening

The Austin Police Department is searching for Charles Younger, 73, who has a cognitive impairment.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Austin man last seen on Tuesday evening.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Charles Younger, 73, who has a cognitive impairment, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Younger was last seen at 6:06 p.m. in the 7000 block of Menchaca Road on foot.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue hat and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe Younger’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5250.