SILVER ALERT: Beaumont Police searching for 75-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning

She was last seen leaving the 1700 block of Guy Circle in a gray 2015 Toyota Camry with a Texas plate of JVP-575.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old Beaumont woman.

Versie Jean Owens, 75, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning leaving the 1700 block of Guy Circle in Beaumont in a gray 2015 Toyota Camry according to a Facebook post by the Beaumont Police Department.

The car's Texas license plate number is JVP-5750.

Owens, who is black, is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 195 pounds according to police.

She was wearing a red shirt, blue blazer and a flowered skirt with black shoes according to the post.

Owens, who left her phone, wallet and purse at home, is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and hasn’t had her medication today.

If you have seen her or have information about where she is police ask that call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.