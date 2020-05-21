Silver Alert discontinued for missing San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Texas DPS discontinued the Silver Alert for WIliam Farrar Jr. as of 5:32 p.m. Thursday, 19 minutes after the alert was issued.

William Farrar Jr., 77, was last seen at 10807 I-10 in San Antonio on 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Farrar is 6'1", weighing 180 pounds and had gray hair. He was wearing a blue floral button-down short-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and black shoes, according to DPS. He also had cuts on his right arm.