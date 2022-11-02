Siakam, Trent help Raptors overwhelm depleted Spurs, 143-100

The Toronto Raptors beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 143-100 for their largest victory of the season.

SAN ANTONIO — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 143-100 on Wednesday night for their largest victory of the season.

San Antonio was without starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, and reserves Isaiah Roby and Blake Wesley. The Spurs also sat rookie forward Jeremy Sochan early in the second quarter due to restricted minutes after a one-game absence with flulike symptoms.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points for the Raptors, who were without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet but had plenty left to score a season high in points and force a season-high 23 turnovers.

Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points for San Antonio. He was the only starter in double figures.

The Raptors’ length and athleticism disrupted the Spurs from tipoff. Toronto opened the game with a pair of breakaway, one-handed dunks by O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes off a steal and a defensive rebound.

The Spurs had four turnovers in the opening three minutes and the Raptors had five dunks in the first seven minutes.

After trailing by 11 points, the Spurs rallied to cut the Raptors' lead to 32-31 at the close of the first quarter. San Antonio took its first lead 27 seconds into the second on Jakob Poeltl’s layup.

Toronto would quickly reestablish control, expanding its lead to 48 points in the second half.

The Raptors had 76 points in the paint and 39 fast-break points.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto’s previous season high was a 30-point victory against Atlanta on Oct. 31. … VanVleet missed his second straight game due to lower back stiffness. … Raptors F Chris Boucher and Spurs G Josh Richardson were each issued a technical foul with 6:19 remaining in the first half. Players and officials came between the pair after they got entangled while running up the court.

Spurs: Johnson was initially listed as questionable with right calf tightness. … San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich had his arm around Sochan’s waist and gave the rookie forward a nudge to go to the back with 7:20 left in the first half. Sochan seemed fine but frustrated. He did not return. … Vassell missed his fourth straight game with a sore left knee. … An MRI on Tuesday confirmed Wesley has a Grade 3 left MCL sprain. No determination has been made on the rookie point guard’s return, but that injury generally results in a player missing six to eight weeks. … Roby sat out with flulike symptoms.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Dallas on Friday.