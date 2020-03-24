SAN ANTONIO — Not sure if it's allergies, the flu, or coronavirus?

Metro Health has a nine-question self-screening tool that can help you decide whether you should be tested for coronavirus.

Here is what the form looks like:

KENs 5

To access the screening, click here.

The screening notes that if you are having a mild illness, you should stay at home for 14 days and monitor yourself. However, if you are having a severe illness such as upper respiratory distress, call your doctor for further instructions.